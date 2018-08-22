September 1, 1929-August 21, 2018
SILVIS — “Dean” Stone, 88, of Silvis, passed away Aug. 21, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Dean was born Sept. 1, 1929 in Moline, the son of Lyle and Frances Goddard Stone. He married Peggy Scott on Nov. 29, 1949, in Piggot, Arkansas. She passed away June 30, 1985. Dean worked for Anchor Lumber building houses and Rock Island Lines in Silvis. He also owned a sod company. He was a major league pitcher for the Senators, where he was the winning pitcher of the all-star game in 1954. He also pitched for the Red Sox, White Sox, Colt 45's, St. Louis Cardinals and Orioles. He also played twice in South America and once in Japan.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Ann Quin of Silvis; grandchildren, Greg (Mariah) Quin of Silvis, Jean (Brian) Linville of East Moline and Angelic (Todd Trettin) Quin of Graton, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Melaney, Barrett and Macey Quin, Allison and Amanda Linville, Abigail Luke and Elizabeth and Kathryn Henning.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, David Dean, infant son, Paul Dean; and brothers, Hilbert, Lynn, Paul and Allen Stone.
