May 24, 1970-February 8, 2020

ALEDO -- Deana I. Peterson, 49, of rural Aledo, was at home, surrounded by family, as she passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

A celebration of Deana's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, from 1– 4 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be left for University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deana was born May 24, 1970, in Webster City, Iowa, and moved to Rock Island in 1990. On March 20, 1997, she married Christopher Peterson in Rock Island. Deana worked for Mid-American for several years. She enjoyed attending NASCAR races…her greatest joy was time spent with family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Chris Peterson; children: Haylee (Sam) Thomas, Chris (Alicia) Peterson and Jessica Hill; grandchildren: Iyezayha and Kallie Hill and Cameron and Bre Stone; sisters: Darla (John) Smith, Diana (Garry) Gillis, Deborah Leedom and Dorris and her brothers-in-law along with their wives and all their kids.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother: Barb House and brother: Tom Bauge.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.