August 21, 1930-December 27, 2019

ALEDO -- A Mass of Christian Burial for Deane Frye, 89, of Aledo, will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, where a rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Erika Kate Hope Alliance or to St. Catherine's Catholic Church.

Deane died December 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Harold Deane Frye was born on August 21, 1930, in Alpha, Illinois, to Kenneth E. & Bertha (Brasmer) Frye. He married Lois Basala on July 15, 1950, in Aledo, Illinois.

Deane was the founder and contractor of Deane Frye Construction. He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church of which he was a former Trustee, Northwest Cursillo, the Aledo Kiwanis Club, a board member of the former Aledo Community Civic Association and a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. Deane enjoyed watching and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Golfing and Big Game Hunting.