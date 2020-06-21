× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 30, 1963-May 31, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Deanna May (Wendt) Ketelaar, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of Life and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, by Pastor Jim Goodrich. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. The family requests guests wear bright and casual clothing.

Dee, as we called her, was born July 30, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, to Leroy and Dorothy Wendt. She grew up on a farm just north of Mechanicsville. Deanna graduated from Lincoln Community High School in Stanwood, and from Iowa State University. She married Steven Michael Ketelaar on June 28, 1986, in Mechanicsville.

Deanna and Steve lived in exciting cities such as Orlando, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dallas, Texas, Madison, Wisconsin, Jupiter, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Deanna lit up a room with her smile and laugh, avid curiosity, and ability to easily make friends where ever she was.