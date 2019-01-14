January 2, 1936 – January 12, 2019
BETTENDORF — Deanne E. Kline, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa, entered the presence of Jesus and all the company of heaven on Saturday, January 12, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors or Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf.
Deanne was born January 2, 1936, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Harry S. and Maxine R. Nicholson. She graduated from Kenmore West High School in Kenmore, N.Y., in 1953, and then married her high school sweetheart, Ray A. Kline, on July 31, 1953 at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenmore.
Ray and Deanne had seven children in their 60 years together, followed by 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Deanne's life was defined by her remarkably powerful faith in Jesus Christ and her never-ending devotion to her family. Her spiritual strength and loving spirit impacted everyone who knew her, and is carried on in the hearts and lives of her family. She loved sports of all kinds, and music most of all. She sang in the choir her entire adult life, and burst into song at any moment the Spirit moved her. Her expansive book collection is filled mostly with mysteries, and she conquered crosswords and jigsaw puzzles right up to her final days. Deanne was a proud, lifelong part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf.
Deanne is survived and loved by her seven children, their spouses and their families: Mark and Susan Kline of Laporte, Ind.; Lee and Cathy Kline of Kenmore, N.Y.; Kathy and Tom Wulf of Lancaster, N.Y.; Vicki and Greg Derkovitz of Marilla, N.Y.; Tim and Liza Kline of Bettendorf, Iowa; Judy and Adam Locher of Cheektowaga, N.Y.; and Pastor Steve and Debbie Kline of Greenville, Wis. She is further survived by her brother, Rev. Paul E. Nicholson of St. Louis Park, Minn.; her brother-in-law John Weil of Angola, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Jean Kline of Tonawanda, N.Y.; as well as five nieces and nephews, an abundance of cousins and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray on June 13, 2014; her parents, Harry and Maxine, and her in-laws, Ray Sr. and Irva Kline; her sister, Lynn Weil; her brother-in-law, Glenn Kline; her son-in-law, Jeff Gandt; and her grandson, Adam Kline.
Deanne's family extends their thanks and praise to God for the staff of Hospice Compassus, Dr. Costas Constantinou and his staff, Dr. Lisa Arndt, Pastor Keith Piotter and the Family of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
