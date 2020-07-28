Funerals for today Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Today

Mary Ida L. Millett, 9 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Loretta Marlene Rogers, 11 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena.

Clevelyn “Cleve” Mary Rigdon Scott, 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis.

Tomorrow

Marlene Faye Deffenbaugh, 4 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Harold E. “Pedro” or “Smokey” Glenn, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

