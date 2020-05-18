Pendings for today Monday, 18, 2020

Evelyn Bettis, 86, of Moline, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Richard A. “Dick” Hillebrand, 86, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Clarence M. Leedom, 77, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Nancy Linville, 77, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Felice Vogel, 98, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ruth Ward, 91, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

