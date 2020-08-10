Pendings for today Monday, August 10, 2020

Myron J. Fogde, PhD, 86, of Moline, Ill., died Sunday, August 9, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Linda L. Harrington, 72, of rural Port Byron, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini, Silvis. Arrangements: Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, ERIE.

Joyce V. Knox-Stevens, 101, of Silvis, formerly of Viola, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Louis V. Leihsing, 85, of died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Patricia R. Mortier, 92, of Moline died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Kent E. Rathjen, 58, of rural Coal Valley, died August 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Kevin K. Yuskis, 61, of Moline died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.