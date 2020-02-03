Pendings for today Monday, February 3, 2020

Maxine A. Land, 91, Geneseo, formerly of Colona, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Moore, 71, of Davenport, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Barbara J. Neely, 79, of Colona died February 2, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
John Pasquini, 74, of East Moline died February 1, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab, Silvis. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center.