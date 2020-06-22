Pendings for today Monday, June 22, 2020

Pendings for today Monday, June 22, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

David M. Sweeney, 62, of Rock Island died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News