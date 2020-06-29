Pendings for today Monday, June 29, 2020

Pendings for today Monday, June 29, 2020

Kim Bridgford, 60, of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Coal Valley, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Erma Jane (Aten) Chandler, 88, of Milan, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

David L. Emerick, 72, of Rock Island, Friday June 26, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Earl Etheridge, 88 of Aledo, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Georgia Luster, 94, of Moline, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

