Pendings for today Monday, March 23, 2020

Herbert A. Bueser, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Michael F. DeBrock, 74, of Geneseo, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
You have free articles remaining.
Maxine A Loitz, 84, of Colona, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Paul W. Newton, 74, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Marta Ojeda, 49, of Moline, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Alan Vanderheyden, 86, of Geneseo, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bickford of Moline, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.