Pendings for today Monday, March 23, 2020

Pendings for today Monday, March 23, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Herbert A. Bueser, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Michael F. DeBrock, 74, of Geneseo, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Maxine A Loitz, 84, of Colona, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Paul W. Newton, 74, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Marta Ojeda, 49, of Moline, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Alan Vanderheyden, 86, of Geneseo, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bickford of Moline, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News