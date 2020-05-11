Pendings for today Monday, May 11, 2020

Pendings for today Monday, May 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy L. Levine, 95, of Seaton, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Aperion Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News