Rodney K. Anderson, 87, of Rock Island, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gertrude E. Carey, 85, of Milan, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Howard C. Carlile, 46, of Milan, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol A. Eccles, 75, of Rock Island, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Melvin F. McQuaide, 72, of East Moline, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.