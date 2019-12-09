Pendings for today Monday, November 9, 2019

George Attig, Jr., 85, of Marston, died Saturday at Brookstone, Aledo. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Services are Friday at 10 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home.

M. Geneva Carson, 100, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Norma J. Downing, 88, of Rock Island, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dale J. Hamerlinck, 97, of Milan, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Silver Cross Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lorraine M. Harriman, 89, of Rio, Ill., died Friday December 6, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha, Ill.

Tina L. Johnson, 49, of Viola, Ill., died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Viola.

Thomas Paxton, 66, of Port Byron, Ill., died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

