Janet R. Peppmeyer, 81, of Rock Island, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Barbara E. Sawin, 101, of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Jean Schave, 94, of Bloomington, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Bloomington. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Willard Lee Willhouse, 78, of Carbon Cliff died October 26, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

