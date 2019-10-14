Mary K. Benhart, 69, of Rock Island died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Marilyn A. Coyne, 88, of Milan died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Pauline Elizabeth Denby, 100, of Moline died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Eric D. Heyl, 43, of Moline died Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Rita L. Harris, 66, of Rock Island died Friday, October 11, 2019, at UPH Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bernard P. Klauer, 75, of Taylor Ridge died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Robert K. Luepke, 81 of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Lorna A. Rainey, 98 of Woodhull, Ill., died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.
Mary L. Reedy, 70, of Moline died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.