John P. Graham, 52, of Davenport, died Saturday, October 5, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Junior Robbins, 87, of Alpha, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Irene Ann Schlobohm, 57, of Round Lake Beach, Ill., formerly of Reynolds, Ill., died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, Ill. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.
William Winegardner, 86, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.