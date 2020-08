Pendings for today Saturday, August 15, 2020

Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 90, of Rock Island, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Annie M. Burnett, 80, of Davenport, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Medical Center, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.

G. Wayne Christopher, 64, of Milan, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Robert H. Coudenys, 83, of Moline, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Carolyn Sue Ferry, 70, of Moline, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Linda G. Hill, 69, of Savanna, formerly of Eveleth, Minn., died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.