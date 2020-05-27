Pendings for today Tuesday, May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald A. Foley, 73, of Orion, passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gary H. Isaacson, 73, of Moline died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

James Albert Mills, 71, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Vera A. Minnaert, 104, of Atkinson died Monday May 25, 2020, at the Hammond-Henry Hospital long term care unit. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Atkinson.

Charmaine L. Morse, 81, of Viola, died Monday at her home. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Jason R. Newnham, 44, of Milan died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Billie G. Schlegel, 87, of Davenport died Monday, May 25, 2020, at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.