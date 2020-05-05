Pendings for today Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Martin J. “Marty” Beale, 49, of Davenport died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Derrik E. Bolton, 60, of Davenport died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Edwin C. Ellstrom, 67, of Rock Island died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Aurora Layne Gluck, infant daughter of Lilly and Nathan Gluck of Moline, was pronounced dead at birth Saturday at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Florence G. Reddick, 76 of Aledo, died May 4, 2020, at the Kishwaukee Hospital, Dekalb. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Mary Kirkpatrick, 95, of Moline died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Wesley A. Matter, 64, of Milan died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Robert H. Murdock, 93, of Coal Valley died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Patricia E. Ostrand, 91, of Moline died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
