March 6, 1962-September 9, 2018
MUSCATINE — Debbie N. Behnke, 56, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Following committal service, food and fellowship will be at the Fruitland Community Center. Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Debbie's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Deborah Naomi Miller was born on March 6, 1962, in Deadwood, South Dakota, the daughter of LaVerne and Violet (Christmas) Miller. She was a 1981 graduate of L&M High School. On June 18, 1983, Debbie was united in marriage to Robin Behnke in Letts. Debbie owned and operated Deb's Daycare for 33 years. She attended Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church in Muscatine and enjoyed camping at Shady Creek, campfires at night, riding with her husband on the motorcycle, family Thanksgiving, Christmas time, flowers and board games. Most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially the children and grandson.
Debbie will be deeply missed by her husband, Rob, of Muscatine; sons, Lee (Bethany) Behnke and Ben Behnke, both of Muscatine; grandson, Trent Behnke; siblings, Mary (Clarence) Conner of Tennyson, Indiana, Jack (Linda) Miller of Mediapolis, Iowa, Danny (Nancy) Miller of Fairfield, Illinois, Leslie Miller of Booneville, Indiana, and Patty (Charlie) Kinney of Richland, Indiana; parent, Garry Creed of Grandview; paternal grandmother, Earline Creed of Grandview; and many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jonny Earl and Charlie LaVerne; and sister, Linda Lou Creed.