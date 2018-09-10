Debbie Ralfs

March 1, 1940-September 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - Debbie L. Ralfs, 78, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018, at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, (“House of Angels”) surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. with a private family burial to follow. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Bettendorf. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
Debbie was born a daughter of Marvin and Bernice (Bowling) Youngs March 1, 1940, in Davenport . She married her husband Ken on February 13, 1959, they were High School sweethearts. She retired from Genesis after 28 years where she was part of an elite group known as “The Golden Girls."
Debbie loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. One of her special joys in life was enjoying her flowers. She also loved the time she shared with all of her church friends, they were truly a blessing to her life. When she and Ken would go catfishing, she would always catch the first fish (every time) as well as bait her own hook, worms and all. God love her, she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Ken; daughters Khristinna (Bill) Eikenberry, Cindy (Brian) Banks, Laura (Brian) Pittman,; son Michael (Dana) Ralfs; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Youngs.
Following Debbie's funeral service, all are welcome to join the family for a luncheon at, Pleasant View Baptist Church, 6400 Crow Creek RD., Bettendorf. Praise be to our Lord and Savior.