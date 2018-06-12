December 29, 1957-June 10, 2018
SPERRY, Iowa — Debora Ann "Deb" Shelman, 60, of rural Sperry, Iowa, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her home. The daughter of Chester and Ressa Mae Van Hook Sedam, she was born on December 29, 1957, in Muscatine. Deb married Bruce Shelman on September 18, 2003, in Muscatine.
She graduated from Westmer High School in Joy, Illinois, in 1976. Deb also attended Black Hawk College and received her LPN. She worked as a nurse at Pioneer Park at Lone Tree for over 10 years. Deb enjoyed sewing, baking, carpentry, and being a mother. She had her black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Deb simply liked taking care of others.
Her family includes her husband, Bruce; four daughters, Stacie and Josh Moore of New Boston, Illinois, Katie Peck and Kimberly McCracken both of Muscatine, and Danielle Shelman of Burlington; five grandchildren, Zalie, Lucie, Jannah, Ressie and Zeriah; her father, Chester Sedam of New Boston; a sister, Lori Nelson of Joy, Illinois; and her mother-in-law, Martha Shelman of Mediapolis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ressa, and an infant brother, Steven.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at First United Methodist Church in Mediapolis with Pastor Bruce Smith officiating. The family will greet friends the hour prior to the service and with a lunch that will follow.
Cremation has been fulfilled as per her wishes. The Hagele and Honts Funeral Home is providing the arrangements.
Memorial gifts will benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.
