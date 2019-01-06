Deborah L. Hughes

August 21, 1955-January 3, 2019
DAVENPORT - Memorial services celebrating the life of Deborah L. “Debbie” Hughes, 63, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund to be established for her grandchildren.
Ms. Hughes passed away January 3, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus, Davenport.
Deborah Lynn Roggenkamp was born August 21, 1955, in Davenport, a daughter of William “Bill” and Shirley Nadine (Parsons) Roggenkamp. She was united in marriage to Daniel Hughes in 1980.
She had been an accountant for almost 30 years for the former Bawden Brothers and then Von Hoffman Company.
Since she was a little girl, Debbie had a love for horses, reading and in her later years, gardening.
Survivors include her daughter Jackie (Robert) Shields, Waverly, Ky.; son Scott Hughes, Davenport; grandchildren Zoe and Lily; sisters Jeanine (Steve) Slyter, Blue Grass, Rebecca Noyd, Silvis, Ill., Roberta Radech, Bettendorf; step mother Betty Roggenkamp, Davenport; uncle Robert “Bob” Roggenkamp, Eldridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She wrote a poem for loved ones who have passed before her:
“Picnic in the Sky”
The food's home made
The fishing good
The cards always lucky
And faces always friendly
And of course Red Cake!
May she rest in peace.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Debbie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .