February 11, 1957-May 11, 2019
DAVENPORT - Deborah Mae Wriedt, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Expo Building. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Deborah was born on February 11, 1957, to Leonard and Wanda (Muth) Wriedt in Davenport, Iowa. Debbie was a hard-working single mother. She was a personal banker for 20 years, later working in an auto glass industry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Robert Wriedt of Davenport, Iowa, mother, three siblings and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard (JR) Wriedt.