February 1, 1954-November 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Debra L. Wailand, 64, of Davenport passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at home.
Family and friends celebrated Debra's life Tuesday, November 20, at Phil & Larry's Saloon, Davenport. Arrangements were entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Debra was born February 1, 1954, in Rock Island, the daughter of Carroll and Betty Jane Danielson Davis. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1972. She was previously married to Mike Wailand.
Debra will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a housekeeper for many years, and most recently worked for Wagner Cleaners.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, flying with her brother, and caring for her beloved cat “Morgan”. She was an avid fan of stock car and dirt track racing, and of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Surviving are her daughters, Angela Wailand, Davenport, Heather Voss, and her husband Jason, Blue Grass and Amy McBride, Jackson, Wis.; grandchildren, Austin Burkholder, Dylan and Anastasia Benson, Aaliyah Francis, and Kaelen and Luxey McBride; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Wendy Davis, Rock Island and Shane and Caralee Davis, Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dawn Davis.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com