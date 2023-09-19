Debra Roser

Debra Roser, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at her home in Muscatine. A private family service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Debra's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Debra's family and arrangements.

Debra Lee Lindstrom was born on November 1, 1955, in Cheyenne, WY the daughter of Richard and Jacqueline (Croegaert) Clark. On November 15, 1974, Debra was united in marriage to Roser A. Roser in Peoria, IL. She worked at the Muscatine Hy-Vee where she retired. Debra enjoyed gardening, fantasy football, riding motorcycles, spending time with her family and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Debra will be deeply missed by her children, Melissa Durborow of Muscatine and Russell Roser of West Liberty; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela (Happy) Clark of Muscatine and special friend, Joe Codgill of Muscatine.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roger on September 9, 2016.