Debra Schumacher

BETTENDORF — Debra Lea Schumacher, 65 of Bettendorf, died July 9, 2018, at her residence. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church of Davenport. Pastor Richard Miller will be officiating. Family will greet friends Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge roads, Davenport. Memorials may be to One Eighty 601 N. Marquette Street Davenport, Iowa, 52802.
Debra was born in 1952 in Davenport, the daughter of Stanley and Ethel (Cady) Hill. After graduating high school and attending college, she graduated with a bachelor's degree.
She was an avid reader and continued to further her education throughout her life. Debra enjoyed writing, teaching, religion, arts and music. She had become a very gifted writer, often recounting stories of her life's course. Golfing was often enjoyed in her free time. Debra led an extraordinary life that touched the lives of many.
Those left to honor her memory include her father; daughters, Tracie Schumacher, of Eagle, Colorado, Christina (Chad) Hotchkiss, of Denver, Colorado; three brothers, Thomas (Susan) Hill of Far Hills, New Jersey, Robert (Jill) Hill and Jack (Rhonda) Hill, both of Riverdale. She was preceded in death by her mother.
