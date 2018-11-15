May 2, 1930-September 28, 2018
FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. — Delbert Gayer "Bud" Wells, 88, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018, at UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born May 2, 1930, to the late Delbert L. and Elsey Gayer Wells. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a civil engineer, real estate land developer, homebuilder, and real estate broker. In retirement, he moved from the Iowa Quad-Cities to Fairfield Bay, where he served as city code enforcement officer for 17 years. He retired again in 2010 to spend time with his beloved boxer, Hope.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Dauner, and two stepsons, Todd Walden and Tommy Walden. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Willa Wilson Walden Wells; three sons, Tom Wells (Bonnie), David Wells (Josey) and Jonathan Wells (Lily); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Willa's two surviving sons, Tim Walden (Marty) and Terryn Walden; her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Linda Walden; brother, Richard Wells (Peg), and their four children and grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Jack Dauner; other relatives, and friends.
Memorial services were held Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church. Memorial inurnment with military honors was on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery 1501 W. Maryland Ave., North Little Rock, Arkansas.
