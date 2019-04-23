Try 3 months for $3
Delfino Sancen Estrada

October 4, 1931-April 21, 2019

MOLINE - Delfino Sancen Estrada, 87, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 21, 201,9 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care.

A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A., Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park.

Delfino was born October 4, 1931. in Maravatio Del Encinal, GTO, Mexico, the son of Andres and Margarita (Estrada) Sancen. He married Amalia Gomez De Sancen on January 16, 1956. in GTO, Mexico.

He enjoyed sewing and watching baseball.

Survivors include his wife, Amalia; children, Irma, Mario (Monica), Gloria (Manuel), Leticia (Santiago), Arturo (Leticia), Luis (Gabriela), Araceli (Jose), Delfino (Nancy), Enrique (Luz Maria) and Salvador (Maria Guadalupe); 25 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Luz and brother, Rafael (Luisa).

He was preceded in death by his brother, Elpidio Sancen.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

