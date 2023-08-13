Dell Ray Hicks

December 15, 1959 - July, 22, 2023

Dell Ray Hicks, 63, passed away on July, 22, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 15, 1959, in Moline, Illinois. Son of Arlin and Avis Hicks. He was a 1978 graduate of UTHS, East Moline, Illinois. After HS, he graduated from Lincoln Tech, Des Moines, Iowa, with an Auto Mechanic Certificate. He subsequently became a Police Officer for the City of Rock Island, graduating from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on July 31, 1992. He served as a Police Officer for the City of Rock Island for nearly 20 years, but also worked as a Police Officer in Port Byron, Hillsdale, and Chief of Police for New Windsor, Illinois. Dell worked various security jobs after police work and as of late, worked for Billiards in Milan.

He had a passion for two-wheel therapy on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He continued to run that odometer up until the very end "159,000 miles," which speaks for itself. He was a member of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club, which is a National Motorcycle Club made up of Police Officers, Correctional Officers and Firefighters (current and retired). Dell - Aka "Sluggo" served in many leadership roles with the local chapter of the RPMC (Quad City Road Hawgs). His club members were like family to him, including many throughout the entire country. The bond he shared with his "brothers" was one with deep loyalty and camaraderie, and their memories together will be remembered forever. In Dell's earlier years, he pursued body building and was a member of the Backwater Gamblers.

He had an enormous love for dogs, especially Gracie, who was crazy in love with him. As a young boy he was always making and fixing things, and continued to do so throughout his life, always offering to help others in need. He enjoyed life and having a good time. He was a wonderful brother and loved his kids and grandkids very much. Dell was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a son, Chris; daughter, Candy Long and husband Dan; brothers: Darrell and wife Carolyn, Nolensville, Tennessee, Derrick and wife Jeanine, Moline, Illinois; and sister, Dixie Hicks, Silvis, Illinois; grandchildren: Christian, Cadence, Christopher, Hayden, Pinky, Gunnar, Violet; and a great-grandchild, Elizabeth to arrive in September. His extended family were important to him as well, which includes: aunt, Arlene Duff and husband Andy, Moline Illinois; aunt, Peggy Dean, Moline Illinois; uncle, Dennis Brownfield, Iowa City, Iowa; nephews: Dennis Kyser, Ryan Wessels and wife, Amanda, John Hicks and wife, Ashley, Brett Hicks; nieces, Jeannie Horras and husband Dan, Erin Hicks, Whitney Hicks; and many, many, many cousins from Missouri.

As per his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be hosted by the Renegade Pigs and family on August 19, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Eagles Club – 911 Mansur Ave, Carbon Cliff, Illinois. Music entertainment with Machine Gun Willie, free keg of beer and pizza will be provided.