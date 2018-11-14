September 9, 1929-November 11, 2018
LOST NATION, Iowa — Delma L. Timm, 89, of Lost Nation, Iowa, passed away on Sunday morning, November 11, 2018, at Manor Care at Utica Ridge in Davenport.
A celebration of Delma's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Elwood (Iowa) United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Burial will be at the Elwood Cemetery.
Delma Lou Kramer was born on September 9, 1929, near Lost Nation to Fred William and Arla Edith (Ruggeberg) Kramer. She was a 1947 graduate of Elwood Consolidated High School and then attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She married Donald E. Timm on June 4, 1950, in Elwood. To this union two sons were born, Duane and Kenneth.
Prior to her marriage, Delma had taught in rural schools. She then became a housewife, worked at Cargill Seed Corn, and as a CNA providing home healthcare in Jackson and Clinton counties.
Delma was a member of Elwood United Methodist Church, Maquoketa Garden Club, and was a charter member of the Town and Country Quilters. She had also served as president and secretary of the Elwood Cemetery Association for many years. She enjoyed flower gardens and making quilts for her family. She loved baking pies and was known as the “pie lady” around Elwood.
Those left to honor Delma's memory include her sons, Duane (Jeffery Gomez) Timm of Davenport and Kenneth (Pam) Timm of Chester, Illinois; three grandchildren, John Timm, Maria (Aaron) Rex and Laura (Ryan) Paulsen; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Brody, Rees, Keegan and Jeremiah. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald, on July 1, 2018.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Elwood Cemetery Association or Camp Courageous of Iowa.
“The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Palmer Hills, Genesis Visiting Nurses Association, Genesis Hospice and home health caregivers Jenny and Tillie."
