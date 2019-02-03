Try 1 month for 99¢

March 4, 1943-January 23, 2019

BETTENDORF - Delmar Lee Hoepner, 75, of Bettendorf, passed away at his home on January 23, 2019. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

He was born March 4, 1943, in Davenport, a son of Delmar and Ardis (Smith) Hoepner.

He had worked as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal retiring in 1993. He opened the Eldridge Bike Shop in 1982.

Survivors include his children Laura (James) Burks, Jamestown, Ind., Robert Hoepner, Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren; sister Ardell (Don) Staub, Davenport; and brother Richard (Pam) Hoepner, Orlando, Fla.

