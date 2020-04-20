Delores “De” J. Davis

Private graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Angels, an organization supporting Iowa foster families. Donations may be made at www.cedarvalleyangels.org , or mailed to P.O. Box 11, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

De was born April 2, 1932, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Claus and Lema (Standley) Mikkelsen. On August 23, 1950, she married Dean K. Davis. She served as a crossing guard for the Bettendorf Police Department for 18 years prior to her retirement in 2017. De enjoyed baking, camping, and was an active volunteer for the Police Academy. Christmas was very special to her and she always cherished spending the holidays with her family, who she loved unconditionally. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. De will forever be remembered for her compassion and the joy that she brought to those around her.