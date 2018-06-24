Delores Deeds

December 31, 1937 - June 19, 2018
DAVENPORT- Delores M. “Dee” Deeds, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church Youth Group or the Niabi Zoo Giraffes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dee was born on December 31, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, to George and Emma (Hemphill) Harrison. She was united in marriage to Jim Deeds on January 17, 1987, in Davenport, Iowa. She retired in 2000, after 33 years of service at Walgreens as a training supervisor.
She was a creative and loveable woman and loved working with the kids in the church youth group. She made homemade greeting cards, and enjoyed making crafts in general. She had an extensive collection of giraffes, Longaberger baskets, porcelain dolls, Noah's Arks, and Isabell Blooms.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 31 years, Jim Deeds; children: Charlotte (Randall) Barnes, Rock Island, Ill., and Dave (Tracy) Bush, Milwaukee, Wis.; brothers: Paul (Betty) Harrison, St. Louis, Mo., George (Rosemary) Harrison, St. Peters, Mo., Jim (Carol) Harrison, Jefferson City, Mo.; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard and Ronald Harrison, and son, Michael Richardson.