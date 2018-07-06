March 16, 1943-July 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Delores M. Garlock, 75, of Davenport passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at noon at Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jane's Place at CASI or Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Delores was born on March 16, 1943, in Davenport, the daughter of Lester and Luetta (Grill) Arp. She was united in marriage to Bill Arthur Garlock on June 24, 1961, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2009.
Delores worked at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds for many years. She was very involved with her children's school activities as a room mother and a Cub Scout den mother. She loved music and concerts in her younger years, traveling to Branson and Nashville with her daughters. Delores enjoyed spending time on the riverboats, playing bingo and her trips to Las Vegas. Above all, she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, helping to care for them.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and spouses, Stephen and Lori, Brian and Lisa, Lori Lindsey, and Amy and Darryl Patton; grandchildren, Eric and Lizzie Garlock, Kaitlyn Haggerty, Kylie Haggerty, Mackenzie Garlock, Rachel Garlock, Nathan Lindsey and Abbie Garlock; great grandchild, Carter Garlock; and brother, Wayne and Mary Arp.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Genesis Hospice and Good Samaritan Society for their love and support.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents and husband.