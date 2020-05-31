× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 19, 1936-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Deloy A. Miller, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport.

Deloy was born south of Durant in Muscatine County on April 19, 1936, to Arnold and Edna (Hering) Miller.

Deloy graduated from Durant High School in 1954 and married Joyce E. Andreas on May 14, 1955, in Muscatine, Iowa. He was a contracted milk hauler for Swiss Valley Farms, retiring in 1995.

Deloy was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Private family services will follow the visitation. The services will be live streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:30 p.m.

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Deloy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce of Davenport; sons: Dennis (Kathy) Miller of Davenport, Brad (Connie) Miller of Blue Grass and Greg (Tracy) Miller of Muscatine, 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.