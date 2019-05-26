Delpha L. Bueser

October 12, 1932-May 21, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Delpha L. “Lurine” Bueser, 86, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home.
Private graveside services for Mrs. Bueser will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Delpha Barker was born on October 12, 1932, in Sikeston, Missouri, a daughter of Clarence and Viola Holmes Barker. She married Herbert Bueser on July 30, 1966, in Rock Island. Lurine had worked for the Augustana Book Concern at Augustana College. She later worked in the Printing Department at Royal Neighbors of America, Rock Island, until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, and her dog, “Foxy."
Survivors include her husband, Herbert; daughter, Diana Bueser, Rock Island; and a sister, Dorothy Stamper, Arkansas.
Lurine was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shirley Needham.