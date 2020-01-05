October 30, 1999-December 29, 2019

SILVIS -- Demetri Latrele Long, 20, of Silvis, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in East Moline.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home (11 a.m. -1 p.m.), where memorials may be made to the family. Interment will be at Hampton Township Cemetery.

Demetri was born October 30, 1999, in Davenport, a son of Darwin Sr. and Rosalyn (Mitchell) Long. He attended North High School in Davenport and later, United Township High School in East Moline. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers making music and playing basketball.

He is survived by his parents, Darwin Sr. and Rosalyn of Silvis, siblings: Keyanna Long of Burlington, Darwin Long Jr. of Davenport, Keysha Long of Burlington, Dshae Long of Rock Island, and DeShawn Long of Silvis; the love of his life, Alejandra Olvara-Garcez of East Moline, seven nieces, one nephew and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Karina Long, maternal and paternal grandparents, and an aunt, Adlene.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.vanhoe.com