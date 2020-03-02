Denis A. Rubingh

Master Sergeant Rubingh retired after proudly serving our country for 23 years, including one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Meeting him at his final duty station are his Mother, Gladys; and Father, Harold; one sister, Georgiana and one brother, Donald.

Remaining state side is his wife of 32 years, Uraina; two brothers, Russell and Larry; one sister, Darlene; and children, Connie, Matheu, Tammy, Albert, Jerry, Rochelle, Darci, John, Mark, and Roy. There are also 29 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Per Master Sergeant Rubingh's request, no funeral services will be conducted instead graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, 04 March 2020, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter No. 299. Those wishing to attend the graveside services should meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Avenue, Rock Island at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to his wife through the funeral home.