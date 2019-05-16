May 12, 2019
MOLINE - Denise Ann Zogg, 46, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center-Moline.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Living Hope Community Church, 216 W. Hayes Street, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Survivors include her fiancé, Jimmy Snyder; siblings, Wayne Thomas Kelly, Macomb, Marilyn (David) Ludin, Port Byron, Donna Kelly, Princeton, and Steven (Alesia) Kelly, Pekin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.