February 27, 1952-August 10, 2019
MOLINE - Dennis A. Cook, 67, of Moline, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A celebration of life gathering will immediately follow visitation Wednesday at the Milan American Legion Post 569. A private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Dennis was born in Rock Island on February 27, 1952, a son of Jack and Shirley Gregg Cook. Dennis was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He married Rose M. Nelson on February 14, 1994, in Nevada.
Dennis worked as an electrician retiring from the Local 145 IBEW. He was a member of the Milan American Legion Post 569.
Dennis was an avid horse racing fan. He also enjoyed a great cocktail, golfing and playing cards.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rose Cook, Moline; children, Travis (Kelly) Cook, Rock Island, Mellisa (Tom) Normoyle, Moline and Brandon Hayden, Moline; grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Melanie, Alexa and Lucas Cook, Carter, Nolan, Eli, and Izzy Hayden, Skyler, Riley, Ellie and Jaxson Normoyle and Seth Stubblefield; a sister, Donna Nesseler, Rock Island; and a nephew, Brian (Dana) Nesseler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
