November 27, 1955-December 17, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Dennis A. Lambert Jr., 64, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019, at UPH Trinity, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors by the United States Army. Memorials may be left to Wounded Warriors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis was born on November 27, 1955, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Dennis A. Lambert Sr. and Sis Kincaid. He had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a forklift driver. Dennis was a United States Army Veteran, having previously been active duty for over 18 years.

Dennis loved spending time with his family and playing Wii bowling with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching any Indiana team, especially the Indianapolis Colts.

Survivors include his children, Denny (Melissa) Lambert, Bettendorf, Christine Lambert (Eric Jones), Rock Island; grandchildren, Lance Gray, Isaiah Lambert Lannen, Aiden Lannen, Lilliann Mae Lambert and Madison Lambert; siblings, Darla Lambert, Eppie Haley, Judy Kincaid, Kay Kincaid, Mary Jo Kincaid and Bill Kincaid.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cathy Loveall