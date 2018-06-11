Dennis Achenbaugh

December 6, 1946 - June 9, 2018
BETTENDORF - CDR Dennis Allen Achenbaugh, USN Retired, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Emerson United Methodist Church in Emerson, Iowa. Burial will follow in Emerson Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight or to the family.
He was born December 6, 1946, in Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Darrel and Velva (Gunther) Achenbaugh and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State University and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.
Dennis served 23 years in the United States Navy. Following his military retirement, he was self-employed in oil distribution and vending, retiring in 2009.
Among the things he enjoyed were fishing, boating, camping, water skiing, attending his kid's sporting events and watching CNN. He was an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones and the San Diego Chargers.
Those left to honor his memory include his former spouses, Myrna Allen and Teresa Achenbaugh; his children, Christopher (Savannah) Van Besien, Nicole Van Besien, Whitney Achenbaugh, Breanna Achenbaugh, and Scott Achenbaugh; his grandchildren, Chelsea Stone, Kylie Van Besien, Madison Tucker, Kennedy Tucker and Pierce Van Besien; his nephew, Cory (Tara) Achenbaugh; and his great-niece, Taylor Jirak.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; his brother, Darry; his niece, Jill Jirak; and his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.