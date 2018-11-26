Try 3 months for $3

DAVENPORT - Dennis C. Bruckman and Joan Bruckman have been reunited into eternal life. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. They will be laid to rest together in the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

