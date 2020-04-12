Dennis “Denny” A. Hebbeln

January 6, 1939-April 6, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Dennis A. “Denny” Hebbeln, 81, of Davenport, died Monday, April 6, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
Due to the current worldwide health crisis, services will be private and burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dennis Alan Hebbeln was born on January 6, 1939, in Davenport, but grew up in the Durant area. He married Karen S. Christner on August 12, 1988, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2014.
Denny retired as a dispatcher for Metro Cab company. He had also worked at Cartridge Pack as an Inspector.
He enjoyed bowling, music, and art and had a great mind for dates and memories on those particular dates. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Denny is survived by his children and their spouses: Sheryl (John Theios) Hebbeln, Napa, California, Lynda (Scott Dietsch) Hebbeln, Lutz, Florida, Michelle Hebbeln DiSanto, Trinity, Florida, and Megan ( Jeremey) Lawton, Des Moines; grandchildren: Chelsea, Jordan, Rachel, Jake, Nick, and Josiah, two great-grandchildren: Camden and Charlotte, a brother and sister-in-law, David (Lynne) Hebbeln, and his nieces and great-nieces.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
