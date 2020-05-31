Dennis “Denny” B. Haack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 19, 1948-May 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Dennis B. “Denny” Haack, 72, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.

Honoring his wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and due to the current health concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, at a later date. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Animal No-Kill Shelter.

Dennis Byron Haack was born August 19, 1948, in Maquoketa the son of Marion and Gilda (Clark) Haack. He was a graduate of Davenport West High School and attended St. Ambrose College. Denny proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War. He was united in marriage to Kim Leight on January 22, 1999.

Denny became a Lineman Journeyman in 1980 for the former Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric, and later became an Arborist for MidAmerican, retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed golfing and reading and was a friend to everyone. Denny was a Bix Committee Chair Volunteer, working traffic control for 35 years with his team. He was also a member of Lindsey Park Yacht Club since 2012 and loved NASCAR racing and dogs.