June 25, 2019
BETTENDORF - Funeral Services for Dennis E. Humphries, Sr., 66, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Dennis passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Memorials may be made to the family. Those left to honor Dennis's memory include his son, Chad Hallmann, Bettendorf and 4 grandchildren.
For full obituary, visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.