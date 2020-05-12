November 8, 1959-April 25, 2020
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Dennis Eugene Gramling, 60, Crestview, Fla., sadly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Family graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Greenview Memorial
Gardens, East Moline at 9:30 a.m. Military Honors will be accorded. The services may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Dennis was born in Moline, Ill., the son of Kenneth and Norma (Williams) Gramling Jr., on November 8, 1959. He graduated from United Township High School, class of 1977.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1977, and retired from the USAF after serving 20 years of active military service. Dennis was awarded several medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Overseas Long Tour Ribbon.
Dennis lived many years in Ceres, Calif., and was a member of Merced Adventist Church. In 2018 he moved to Crestview, Fla., and was as store manager for Tractor Supply Company in Crestview.
Dennis is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and I. Lucile Gramling and Lewis Willson Williams and Laura Alice Inman Williams.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Chelsea Kroll Madison Gramling and Rylee Gramling. His brothers, Dave, Bill (Ronda), Dan and Mike, His parents, Ken and Norma, East Moline and grandchildren, Leo and Lucas Kroll.
Dennis' family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to this Tractor Supply family in Crestview, Brackney Funeral services in Crestview and to Tami Kroll and Linda Lewis for all their help and support. The Family Thanks You!
